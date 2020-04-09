Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Source

Kodak Black hopped onto his Instagram account today to reveal he is being mistreated inside of a Kentucky prison.

Rapper Kodak Black has promised to defend himself behind bars during a message posted earlier today (April 8th) from his prison cell in Kentucky.

The rap star posted a message to Instagram to complain about his treatment inside of the Big Sandy Prison in Kentucky, where he is serving out three-year prison sentence for lying on a Federal application to buy guns.

Apparently, Kodak Black had some sort of altercation, which could lead to charges for the Pompano Beach, Florida rap star.

“These Ppl Stay Trynna F##k Me Ova, All This #Coronavirus S##t And Yall Talkin Bout Trynna Charge A N##ga For A Bogus Fight. If Y’all Gonna Charge Me DO IT NOW then, Don’t Try To Wait Until I’m Almost Home, Hell Naw, Then If Y’all Was Charging Me Why Y’all Letting Me Out Da Box?!”

According to Kodak Black, he’s being held in an area of the prison where there are only four other inmates from the state of Florida, leading the rapper to fear for the worst.

“They Send Me To The Compound Where It’s Only 3 N##gas From Florida There, So Regardless Of Who Talkin Like They Got My Back Imma Need Me A F##kin KNIFE bcuz I Don’t Know Nobody,” Kodak Black said.

