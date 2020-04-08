Dr. Collier Explains Why African Americans Are Disproportionately Being Impacted By The Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Dr. Collier checked in with us this morning for all the latest coronavirus updates. He gives us some shocking data regarding the disproportionate rate of coronavirus related deaths in the African American community, especially in states like Louisiana and Illinois. For example, of the 512 coronavirus deaths so far, more than 70 percent were African American patients, who make up just 32 percent of the Louisiana’s population.

He explains why this is happening, what people should be doing, and two primary therapies that will help treat the virus since we are still “6 months to a year away from a vaccine.”

Make sure you share this information with friends and family, and continue washing those hands and staying home when possible!

