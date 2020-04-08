YBN Nahmir Talks New Video “2 Seater” with. G-Eazy & Offset & When We Will Get Another YBN Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Our homie YBN Nahmir checked in with The Morning Hustle on video conference. YBN just released his latest single “2 Seater” featuring G-Eazy & Offset. He tells us how much fun they had on set shooting the video, and says his new album is on the way. Other than music, he’s just been spending time at home with his family, playing video games, and says he’s getting through this with lots of weed!

The YBN collective consists of YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae, and himself. He lets us know that he actually just got off the phone with Cordae, and when the fans can hope to hear another joint project from the three. Whenever we all get past this pandemic, he’s going to join us in studio for a freestyle, but in the mean time, watch our full interview above and go stream his single “2 Seater”!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 8 hours ago

