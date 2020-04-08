Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

We’ve lost count how many days we’ve been at home while under isolation and the walls are blending together. Social media has become our main source of entertainment and we want nothing more than to order something from our favorite website and step out on the scene in a new fit. While that’s more far-fetched for some of us, it’s not for Teyana Taylor, who is slaying in this couture coronavirus ensemble right outside her door.
Teyana, in collaboration with designer Sheron Barber, is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton mask and harness paired with basics from Essentials that looks like she’s about to kick COVID-19’s a** in a very stylish and fashionable way. Sis pulled up on our timeline posed in front a white Bentley like she was about to tell us “come outside.”
And for a moment, we lived vicariously through her because this is the type of slayage we expect to happen when that “stay at home” order is lifted. Teyana’s celebrity friends are all feeling her fresh threads. Gabrielle Union left flame emojis under the photo that now has over 200k likes.
Sheron, whose page is filled with custom creations similar to the one Teyana is wearing, also posted the photo to his timeline feed with the caption, “Custom Mask & Harness for my sis/ muse. We collaborated on this design, what y’all think?”
Teyana stopped by his comments section to drop this line, “U know how we roll in bro PERIODDDDD.” Sis has been giving us looks for years now, glad to see her back on our timelines!
Love Teyana Taylor and looking for good content to watch? Check out her “House Of Petunia” documentary.
Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness
1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND SHOW AND TEA, 2017Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. TEYANA TAYLOR BACKSTAGE AT A CONCERT, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE ESSENCE STREET STLE FESTIVAL. 2018Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. TEYANA TAYLOR AT RIHANNA'S 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MIGOS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. TEYANA TAYLOR HEADING TO THE ALEXANDER WANG SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE VERSACE SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE OFFICIAL BIG GAME TAKEOVER GAME, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE, 2019Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. TEYANA TAYLOR AT LOVE BALL III, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com