CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

OMG: Jeannie Mai Confirms Her Jeezy Engagement, Ring Reportedly Worth $150K

Jeannie Mai is ecstatic about her engagement with Jeezy and she’s sharing the news on social media. As previously reported Jeannie accepted a proposal from the ATL rapper during a quarantined date night after the coronavirus thwarted their Vietnamese vacation plans.

The couple confirmed the news and excitedly showed off Jeannie’s engagement ring to PEOPLE magazine. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now Jeannie’s taken to her own IG to confirm that she’s the future Mrs. Jay Jenkins.

“I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES. Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us,” Jeannie captioned a romantic pic of herself and Jeezy on the beach.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The exciting news garnered well wishes from Jeannie’s “The Real” cohosts including her “hunnay” Loni Love.

“Well since we are all quarantined.. here’s a dance for your engagement.. congratulations @thejeanniemai and @jeezy ❤,” Loni captioned a video of Tamera dancing with Jeezy and Jeannie in the back.

The talk show’s official Instagram page also gave the couple a shoutout.

And even Jeannie’s former “The Real” colleague Tamar Braxton chimed in; “Beautiful. Congratulations,” wrote Tamar.

If you’re curious about that “So Icy” rock Jeannie’s now wearing on her left hand, E! News spoke with a jewelry expert and they predicted a value of at least $150,000.

“Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band,” CEO of The Clear Cut Olivia Landeau shared.

That’s riiiiiiiiight!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married! [PHOTOS]

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged To Be Married! [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4865282" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty[/caption] After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home. PEOPLE first broke the news. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok. Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins! RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]  RELATED: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gramm [PHOTOS] HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

OMG: Jeannie Mai Confirms Her Jeezy Engagement, Ring Reportedly Worth $150K  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ben Simmons Recruiting Devin Booker To Sign With…
 8 hours ago
04.07.20
10 items
Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Has…
 8 hours ago
04.07.20
Master P Helping The Elderly In New Orleans…
 8 hours ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 10 hours ago
04.07.20
Photos
Close