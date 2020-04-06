2020 Bunbury Music Festival Cancelled

According to PromoWest Live events, the 2020 Bunbury Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. Official press release is below.
CINCINNATI (April 6, 2020) – PromoWest Productions announced today the cancellation of the 2020 Bunbury Music Festival, citing current government mandates and circumstances surrounding COVID-19. One of the country’s premier music festivals, the ninth annual event was originally scheduled for
June 5-7 at downtown Cincinnati’s Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove.
Refunds will be issued automatically to ticketholders within the next 30-45 days, and PromoWest is currently working through refund options for ticket holders that purchased tickets at the Bunbury lineup announce party. Additional details to follow.
For more information, visit BunburyFestival.com.
