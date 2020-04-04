CLOSE
TROPHOUSE: 101 Days Of Wellness WorkOut Challenge Returns Virtually!

101 Days of Wellness Challenge

Source: Raven Nevar / Radio One Cincinnati Digital

With the COVID-19 outbreak, we, unfortunately, had to take a pause on our 101 Days of wellness challenge. BUT what better way to keep wellness top of mind during such an unprecedented time, than by working out!  It has been proven that working out is a stress reliever, and at times like this, we all could use some positive self-care! I invite you to join us tomorrow morning at 10am as we continue our 101 Days of Wellness Saturday morning workouts LIVE from the comfort of YOUR home with Tropikana & Denise Bryer’s from Bootcamp Cincinnati! Let’s get moving, lets stay healthy, and more importantly lets all stay safe! Click the link below at 10am Saturday morning to join us for your virtual workout!

TropHouse – Saturday Morning FREE virtual workout 

