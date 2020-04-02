Nick Cannon Honors Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy With Dr. Sebi Doc

Nick Cannon continues to prove to people that he is far more than a comedian or Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, but an accomplished executive who supports very important works.

Over the last few years, he has also shown that he is way more than a child star who has grown up in the industry. Nick Cannon is a grown-ass man, about grown-ass men stuff.

So you are probably wondering, “what is ‘grown-ass men stuff?’”

For one… it is not sexing all of the ladies he can, was his reputation after a few decades of snatching up our favorite celeb crushes. Nope… that’s not it.

For two… it is not spending goo gobs of money, the flashy outfits and jewelry or the three wack diss tracks toward Eminem.

What makes him on that GAM time is his attention to social justice, economic empowerment, and self-educating one’s person for the betterment of humanity.

As a college student at Howard University, he is studying Criminology and Strategic and Legal Management, and building an academic arsenal to fight for the rights of others.

One embodiment of all of those things is his new documentary on Dr. Sebi.

After Nipsey Hussle died, Nick Cannon pledge to complete the Dr. Sebi documentary that Nip had begun before his untimely demise.

Sebi, who was a holistic doctor and healer, is credited with changes lives and curing several diseases thought to be fatal. Nipsey Hussle spoke about this journey to get this documentary started on “The Breakfast Club” in 2018.

