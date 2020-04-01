Comedian Donnell Rawlings can’t wait to get back on the road, as an entertainer, he’s not use to being home this much!

He checked in with us on April Fools’ Day to bring some laughs to the show. He discusses being quarantined, what he’s working on next, and shares a story about meeting Billy Sorrells at an audition and Billy was fully decked out in a cop uniform!

Comedian Donell Rawlings Checks In With The Morning Hustle While At Home Quarantining [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 8 hours ago

