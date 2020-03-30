R. Kelly Tells Judge It’s Not Illegal To Spread Herpes

R. Kelly’s lawyer is fighting back against a charge claiming the singer was purposefully spreading Herpes around.

R. Kelly’s has fired back at a New York STD law as he fights to get a disturbing charge dismissed in his child sex abuse/racketeering case.

Earlier this month, the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker was accused of deliberately infecting his victims with Herpes, although he has denied having the incurable STD.

The Feds say R. Kelly gave Herpes to at least two women.

One was an underaged Jane Doe, while the second woman allegedly contracted the STD from R. Kelly in 2017.

R. Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg just filed documents challenging a New York law that has been on the books since 1943.

Section 2307 of the New York Public Health Law makes it illegal for someone who knows they have an “infectious venereal disease” to have sex with another person without telling them.