Trevor Jackson & Adé Tell Us How Their New Record Came About + Grownish Production Being Put On Hold For The Moment [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

This morning we were joined by Trevor Jackson + Adé on the phone as they debuted their new track together for us, and from one listen, it’s a bop! They share how they linked up, the recording process, using this time to re-evaluate what’s important, and fill us in on what’s going on with the production of Grownish!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 5 hours ago

