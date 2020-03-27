At 24-years-old, G Herbo is finally realizing the trauma a lot of young adults his age are beginning to deal with from growing up in environments like a Chicago, and that’s why his new album PTSD means so much to him. The Chicago-bred rapper has come a long way, not only in his career, but in his personal life.

He breaks down how he’s finally starting to deal with these issues, and why this album helped the process. He tells us about growing up in Chicago, going through a point in his life when he relied heavily on substances such as lean and Percocet, and the importance in dealing with these issues head on. His girlfriend is Taina Williams (her mother Emily B, and step father is Fabolous).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

G Herbo describes his relationship with his son , dealing with public scrutiny in his relationships, and why he thinks Chicago artists are finally starting to unify with each other rather than beef.

PTSD samples some hip-hop classics, and features artists like Chance The Rapper, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld and more.

Watch our full interview above and be sure to go stream PTSD!

SEE ALSO: Trevor Jackson & Adé Tell Us How Their New Record Came About + Grownish Production Being Put On Hold For The Moment [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: His Grandfather Bob Marley Is A Legend, And Now Skip Marley Is Ready To Pave His Own Musical Path [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

G Herbo Explains When He Realized He Dealt With PTSD, Social Media Scrutiny, Chicago Unifying [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: