In today’s Hip-Hop Spot, Styles P shares on social media that he felt like in the beginning of 2020 he felt like he may have had coronavirus. He explains why he thinks so and what he did to get passed it. He’s not certain, but he’s not the first artist to come out and talk about having the “worst flu” of their lives in December & January.

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

Speaking of being stuck at home, Boosie is trying to make the most of social distancing. He decided to bring the strip club to his IG Live, but suddenly things took a turn in a direction he was not too happy with. Lastly, we mentioned last week Gucci Mane was looking for an artist, well it looks like he may have founded the newest member of his label. Catch up with everything you missed in hip-hop with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

SEE ALSO: Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Was Reportedly Writing Tell-All Book Detailing Abuse

SEE ALSO: His Grandfather Bob Marley Is A Legend, And Now Skip Marley Is Ready To Pave His Own Musical Path [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hip-Hop Spot: Boosie Brings The Club To His IG Live + Styles P Shares He Felt Like He’s Already Had Coronavirus [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: