The Lo Down: Would You Be Like Oprah Or Idris If Your Significant Other Had Coronavirus?! [VIDEO]

Oprah decided to take a different route than Idris Elba. She shared on Instagram some videos of what her and her partner Stedman are doing, as he quarantines himself in the guest house. Idris Elba’s wife tested positive for coronavirus, and the internet had plenty to say because she was all up in the video announcement he made when he told the world he tested positive.

Let us know on IG, what would you do if your partner tested positive?! Catch up with everything else in entertainment with Lore’l from todays Lo Down!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

