Drake Tests Negative For COVID-19

Drake shared some good news on Instagram live last night after being quarantined for days.

Drake has been in quarantine after it was reported that Kevin Durant tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Drake posted a timely photo with Durant, with the caption “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.”

The Toronto rapper partied with the NBA player in West Hollywood at upscale restaurant Nice Guy.

Drake took to Instagram during his time at home and posted a video captioned, “My life for the next however long” from his basketball court in his mansion.

During an Instagram live on Friday night, Drake revealed his test results for COVID-19 came back negative.