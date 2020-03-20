In a world where plenty of relationship issues arise from social media, it was social media that actually helped Pose star Angelica Ross. She recently gotten into a relationship, but was disappointed that social distancing had to separate the two for the time being. “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him, an early test we’re committed to passing,” she wrote.
After fans on social media did a little research, they were quick to find the man and point out he’s already in a relationship. She followed up with a message on Twitter saying “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning.”
Lore’l catches you up on that whole mess, plus congrats are in order for LeToya Luckett after announcing her pregnancy, & Ari Lennox continues to entertain us on her IG Live!
The Lo’ Down: Social Media Discovered Angelica Ross’s New BF Has a Fiancée! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com