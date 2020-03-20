Flo & Go: “Rollin’ Down The Street Sprayin’ That Lysol” [VIDEO]

We stepped out of quarantine for the listeners so we can get together for the Flo & Go. For this weeks freestyle about all the trending topics in the world, we had to take it to the west coast over this Snoop Dogg classic! Stay inside, keep those hands washed, and w’ell be back with you Monday morning.

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 8 hours ago

