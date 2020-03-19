Rapper C-Rayz Walz Indicted For Rape And Sodomy, Also Stole A Man’s Chain, Allegedly

Things are not looking good for C-Rayz Walz. The charges have been revealed on his rape case and the details are frightening.

As reported on Wednesday, March 18, the Bronx rapper has been in a holding facility since early December 2019. According to the New York City Department of Corrections he was arrested for felony rape. Upon review of the formal indictment the man born Waleed Shabazz faces a total of 32 charges—including robbery, assault, grand larceny and stalking.

The details of the charges are where things get grisly. Per the indictment, on November 26, C-Rayz Walz, born Waleed Shabazz, allegedly kidnapped a woman, raping and sodomizing her. For the 18th count, he is accused of strangling the victim until she lost consciousness. He also is accused of sexually assaulting the unidentified woman via forceful sexual penetration of her vagina and anus.

Other charges include C-Rayz Walz, along with an accomplice, stomping a robbery victim out with his Timberlands, which is noted in the indictment, after stealing his chain.

The documentation states that he will be arraigned on the following counts:

KIDNAPPING IN THE SECOND DEGREE

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT IN THE FIRST DEGREE

RAPE IN THE FIRST DEGREE

RAPE IN THE THIRD DEGREE

CRIMINAL SEXUAL ACT IN THE FIRST DEGREE

CRIMINAL SEXUAL ACT IN THE THIRD DEGREE

SEXUAL ABUSE IN THE FIRST DEGREE

SEXUAL ABUSE IN THE FIRST DEGREE

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

FORCIBLE TOUCHING

ASSAULT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE

ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

ROBBERY IN THE FIRST DEGREE

ROBBERY IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ROBBERY IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ROBBERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE

ROBBERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE

STRANGULATION IN THE SECOND DEGREE

CRIMINAL OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING OR BLOOD CIRCULATION

GRAND LARCENY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

STALKING IN THE FOURTH DEGREE

AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE

INTIMIDATING A VICTIM OR WITNESS IN THE THIRD DEGREE

C-Rayz’s management has not commented on the specifics of his case.

“At this current time, C-Rayz Walz can’t discuss or comment on this allegation” C-Rayz’s manager Rebs K.P. told HipHopDX. “What I can say is that I have known C-Rayz Walz as both his manager and closest friend for six years. I have seen him devote the majority of his time to take care and provide for his son.”

C-Rayz Walz is due back in court on April 15.

