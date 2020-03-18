CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Billy Sorrells Files: Need Some Social Distancing Advice, Billy’s Here To Help [VIDEO]

Billy Sorrells is always here to help the world, relationships, and anything else that needs to be fixed. So he gives the people a few tips on how to “pace” yourself while stuck at home during the “social distancing” period. You can thank us later! 

SEE ALSO: Jordan’s Headwrap Song: “Workin’ Women Wendesday But She Workin’ From Home” [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Watch: Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As A Warning For Coronavirus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Billy Sorrells Files: Need Some Social Distancing Advice, Billy’s Here To Help [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Melodious Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Fashion Nova…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
‘Resident Evil 3’ Demo Arriving This Week, Resistance…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Coronavirus Has Gaming Industry Hitting The Pause Button…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Tyga & Megan Thee Stallion “FREAK,” DaniLeigh ft.…
 2 days ago
03.17.20
Photos
Close