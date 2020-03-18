Ohio toddler test positive for COVID-19

A Franklin County 2-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19.

WLWT reports that a Franklin County Public Health spokesperson says the toddler is the youngest person to have the virus in the state.

He is currently being treated, but his condition is unknown at the moment.

The toddler is believed to have contracted the virus from someone else at home.

Tuesday, the youngest person to have coronavirus was 14- years- old, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor believes that are thousands of people in the state that could have the coronavirus and not know or haven’t been tested yet.

There are currently 67 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

