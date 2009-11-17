Videos
HomeVideos

Dime Time Radio Premiere: “Video Phone” Beyonce f. Lady Gaga NEW VIDEO

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dime Time Radio Premiere: “Video Phone” Beyonce f. Lady Gaga NEW VIDEO

alg_beyonce_lady-gaga

Did you miss the premiere of “Video Phone” by Beyonce f. Lady Gaga? No worries!  Your Mixin’ Vixen, DJ Dimepiece has for you RIGHT HERE!  Two of the worlds hottest female recording artists and fashionistas team up on Beyonce’s latest installment from “I Am Sasha Fierce”.

I LOVE IT!!!  Beyonce PROVED why she is the #1 Diva in the game!  Lady Gaga came with it as well!

Kudos Ladies!

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Feel free to comment below!

-DJ Dimepiece

“The Mixin’ Vixen”

101.1 The Wiz!Cincinnati

http://blackplanet.com/dj_dimepiece

beyonce , Dime , Dimepiece , DJ , Gaga , Lady , New , phone , Premiere , Radio , Time , VIDEO

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith’s Father-In-Law Had A Mild Heart Attack…
 15 hours ago
02.28.19
Wife Of Blackfaced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Gave…
 15 hours ago
02.28.19
TIDAL Won’t Stream De La Soul’s Tommy Boy…
 15 hours ago
02.28.19
Coogi Files Lawsuit Against The Brooklyn Nets For…
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close