Kentucky confirms first COVID-19 related death

Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, confirms the state’s first COVID-19 death, Monday.

A 66-year-old Bourbon County man has passed away due to the virus along with other complications.

Local 12 reports that Kentucky has 21 confirmed cases in the state.

Like many states, including Cincinnati, Kentucky has required all restaurants and bars to close to in-person traffic. Drive-thrus and deliveries are still up and running.

These orders will take effect Monday, March 16th at 5 P.M.

Kentucky is considering closing local daycare centers. The state has given those centers 72 hours to get their plans together in case they are shut down.

The state has also waived the waiting period unemployment during this time.

