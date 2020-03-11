CLOSE
Angie’s Motivation: Time Heals All, But Let’s Not Waste Time If We Don’t Have To [VIDEO]

Angie hit ya’ll with a DEEP message this morning for today’s MORNING MOTIVATION.

“What is taking up your thoughts is also taking up energy.”

If you are holding on to some negative emotion or person, it’s time to let it go! Listen to the full message in the video above!

