All4Cincy: Tropikana honored by Cincinnati City Council for works in the community

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

On Wednesday’s we highlight those in our community who are making an impact. Today we highlight the woman who created the platform.

Radio Cincinnati’s very own, Tropikana, was honored with a resolution by Cincinnati City Council Wednesday afternoon.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the council is honoring women in the city who have made an impact on the community in March.

Today, Tropikana was honored by Councilmember Chirs Seelbach for her impact in the community through multiple platforms.

The first being, #All4Cincy in the TropHouse. Every Wednesday, we give a platform for people in the community who are making an impact on the community.

Second, Lipstick District Studio. Tropikana’s mentoring program for young women who are interested in radio, media and entertainment.

As well as launching 101 Days of Wellness with Bootcamp Cincinnati’s Denise Bryers. A program that offers a free workout for the community evert Saturday at the Hirsch Recreational Center.

Congratulations to Tropikana for such a wonderful honor from the city.

