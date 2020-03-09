CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Tragedy Struck On SB I-71/75!!!

Prayers are going out to the family of the person that lost their life on South Bound I-71/75 this morning.

Via Fox19

One person is dead and two people are were taken to the hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Monday morning, Florence police say.

The Florence Police Department says the tractor-trailer and utility pick-up stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 south after they were involved in a minor crash. While they were stopped, a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-75 hit both vehicles and two of the vehicle’s occupants were standing outside.

One person was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, said police.

Officers say a third person was transported by Florence EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in serious, but stable condition.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Tragedy Struck On SB I-71/75!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Black Trump Supporter Running For Congress Against Rep.…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Spawn Rises From The Depths of Hell To…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 1 day ago
03.08.20
11 items
DaBaby Slaps Woman In The Face, Toxic Twitter…
 1 day ago
03.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close