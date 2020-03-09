CLOSE
12 -year-old arrested for shooting and causing a SWAT response

A 12- year-old was arrested for fire shots and causing  SWAT response in Roselawn on Saturday evening.

Police and SWAT team responded to an apartment complex on East Seymour Ave after a suspect had reportedly fired 13 shots.

Local 12 reports that the standoff had started because they were told a man had barricaded himself in an apartment inside the complex. The standoff caused the temporary shut down from Hirsch Dr. to Rhode Island Ave.

Officials were able to get the residents of the apartment complex away from the building.

The gun and serval she casings were found, and the 12-year-old was arrested.

No injuries were reported, according to Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Kelvin Lynn.

This incident is still under investigation.

(Source)

 

