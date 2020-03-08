Post Malone Video Has Fans Begging He Gets Help

A video of Post Malone performing on his knees during a concert has gone viral as fans wish he would protect his health… but is he just vibing out?
The viral video shows Post Malone singing to the crowd of thousands on his knees before he clumsily stumbles and continues singing while laying on his side. He then gets back to a crouching position and screams his lyrics, which could be unnerving to anybody who has not been to this man’s concert before.
