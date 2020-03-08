CLOSE
Post Malone Video Has Fans Begging He Gets Help

Beautiful young woman praying

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

A video of Post Malone performing on his knees during a concert has gone viral as fans wish he would protect his health… but is he just vibing out?

A few recent videos captured at a Post Malone concert are going viral for the wrong reasons, showing the world-famous performer in the middle of his emotive hit “I Fall Apart,” seemingly losing his footing and rolling around on stage while still blurting out the lyrics. People are using the clips as “proof” that the singer should be seeking help, either for alcohol or substance abuse, but the people closest to Malone say he’s really just vibing out.

The viral video shows Post Malone singing to the crowd of thousands on his knees before he clumsily stumbles and continues singing while laying on his side. He then gets back to a crouching position and screams his lyrics, which could be unnerving to anybody who has not been to this man’s concert before.

Check out the video HERE 

