The major annual film & music conference SXSW thats held in Austin, Texas has been canceled due to the Corona Virus. A lot of people are upset because they have already bought plane tickets for this conference. A lot of artist go to SXSW each year to network and promote their music. Check out their official statement below.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

