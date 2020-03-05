Coronavirus Update: General Risk Is Still Low

Folks are still worried about Covid-19 aka the Coronavirus. The President has called it a “hoax” but many Americans aren’t buying that. Kendra McMillan who is a Senior Policy Adviser for Nursing Practice and Work Environment with the American Nurses Association (ANA) and a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in Public Health, gives an update. According to McMillan a majority of these cases are on the West coast, specifically in Washington state. She assures us that at this point risk to the American public is still low but “it is importrnt that we are prepared for the days ahead” because “there will be more cases identified.” People think that if they get the coronavirus it’s a death sentence but according to McMillan, “about 80% of people are going to have mild symptoms” and “most people will recover.” The most at risk are people with chronic medical conditions and people with compromised immune systems.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted March 5, 2020

