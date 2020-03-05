CLOSE
Student with BB gun onsets a lockdown at Oak Hills High School

A high school student brought a BB gun to school, causing a lockdown at Oak Hills High School in Green Township Thursday morning.

The lockdown has since been lifted and school continued as usual.

Fox 19 says, school officials said, “a student showed two other students a BB gun in the common area around 7 a.m. before school started”.

It is reported that the gun looked realistic and resembled a handgun.

They were able to find the student in question in the parking with the BB gun in his backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with inducing panic.

