Man accused of breaking multiple bones in a babies body

A man is accused of causing multiple injuries to a 7-month-old baby.

Chase Fleek appeared in court Thursday. He is currently charged with felonious assault and child endangerment.

Local 12 reports, Fleek was watching the baby on February 29 at his apartment on Clark Road when he became enraged and took it out on the child.

He put pressure on her legs, causing one to break in multiple places, and he grabbed her upper arms “aggressively and violently,” resulting in one of her arms to break.

The suspect also left the child on a table and walked away, she fell on her face and had multiple facial injuries.

Local 12 is not sure why the man was looking after the child at the moment.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

