Lil Scrappy & Wife Bambi Expecting Second Child Together

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars are ecstatic about expecting their second kid together. We’re told Bambi is currently around 18 weeks pregnant but they don’t know the gender just yet. It’s still a tad bit too early to tell.

They had their first baby together in September 2018 … 1-year-old son Breland.
This will be Scrappy’s third child. He has a daughterEmani, from a previous relationship.Congratulations to the couple!

Lil Scrappy & Wife Bambi Expecting Second Child Together  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

