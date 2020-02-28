Who’s Cappin?: The Officer Who Placed A 6-Year-Old Girl In Handcuffs

A video of a 6-year-old being handcuffed went viral after people were outraged over the footage. Kaia Rolle was reportedly arrested after the police were called on the young girl after she became upset over being unable to wear her sunglasses. The officer in the footage even reportedly bragged about the arrest because of her young age.

Lore’l wants to know who thought it was even a good choice to call the cops and not the parents in this situation. The girl is reportedly traumatized over the incident.

