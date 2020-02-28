CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?: The Officer Who Placed A 6-Year-Old Girl In Handcuffs

A video of a 6-year-old being handcuffed went viral after people were outraged over the footage. Kaia Rolle was reportedly arrested after the police were called on the young girl after she became upset over being unable to wear her sunglasses. The officer in the footage even reportedly bragged about the arrest because of her young age.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lore’l wants to know who thought it was even a good choice to call the cops and not the parents in this situation. The girl is reportedly traumatized over the incident.

Get all of the story details in the video above.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Who’s Cappin?: The Officer Who Placed A 6-Year-Old Girl In Handcuffs  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
15 items
#BlackInkCrew: Following His Painting Being Stolen, Ceaser Decides…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close