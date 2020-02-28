CLOSE
McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday

Who doesn’t love a national food day? Who doesn’t like free food?

McDonald’s has declared Monday, March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day.

Fox 19 quoted Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar;

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?”

To redeem the offer, customers will have to download the official McDonald’s app.

You’ll be able to redeem the sandwich between 6 a.m to 10:30 a.m, Monday morning.

This also is the same day that Wendy’s will be debuting their brand new breakfast menu.

May the best breakfast sandwich win.

(Source)

 

