A lot of artist have spoken out about the senseless death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Artist are now explaining how dangerous the rap game is. To most of us, this is not surprising news to us. Just think about all the rapper’s in the game who’s life was taken away too soon due to violence. Recently rapper Jim Jones has been criticized about his latest comment’s where he said the rap game is more dangerous than serving in the Iraq war. Read More

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: