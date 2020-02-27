4 teens arrested for pizza delivery thefts

Four teens have been charged in connection with multiple pizza delivery thefts on the West Side of the city.

The thefts occurred in the middle of February and the most recent crime happened Sunday.

The teens are reportedly between 14 and 16- years-old.

Four of the thefts happened on February 15th.

FOX 19 reports that the suspects were holding the drivers at gunpoint for money and food.

No drivers were hurt during the fake delivers.

Larosa’s Boudinot Avenue location, the Domino’s on Glenmore Avenue, the Chopsticks House on Glenway Avenue and the Papa John’s on Glenway Avenue were the location affected by the fake delivers.

The charges have not been determined.

