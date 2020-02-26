CLOSE
The Lo’ Down: What Is Usher Confessing To In This New Song?! [VIDEO]

A new song from Usher’s upcoming project hit the internet and plenty of people were quick to comment on what exactly Usher was confessing to. Take a listen for yourself and let us know on social!

Plus, ironically President Trump had some comments regarding Harvey Weinstein’s conviction. Take a look at the video above to catch up on today’s The Lo Down!

