You know how we do on Wednesdays! Jordan dedicates ‘The Headwrap Song‘ to all those “ladies with their headwraps on!”

Take a listen to the full track from today’s show & see if you made this weeks video recap! Don’t forget to tag us in your pictures!

SEE ALSO: #KobeFarewell: What We Learned From Kobe Bryant’s Memorial [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month Costume For Tyson Fury Fade

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Headwrap Song: Working Women Wednesday [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: