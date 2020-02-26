Meek Mill Says ‘Wack Music Will Perish’ in 2020

Meek Mill has a prediction for 2020.

The Philly rapper believes wack music will perish this year.

He made the statement recently to his more than 9 million fans on Twitter.

There’s no word on who the comment was direct toward in the music industry.

This year wack music will perish

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 4 hours ago

