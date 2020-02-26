CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Meek Mill Says ‘Wack Music Will Perish’ in 2020

Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

Meek Mill has a prediction for 2020.

The Philly rapper believes wack music will perish this year.

He made the statement recently to his more than 9 million fans on Twitter.

There’s no word on who the comment was direct toward in the music industry.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This year wack music will perish 👌🏾</p>&mdash; Meek Mill (@MeekMill) <a href=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”>https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meek Mill Says ‘Wack Music Will Perish’ in 2020  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 hours ago
02.26.20
Sony You Have 24 Hours To Respond: Microsoft…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Lark Voorhies Talks About Her Mental Health Issues,…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close