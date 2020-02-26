Birdman Thinks Nicki Minaj Deserves More Credit For Changing Rap For Women

Birdman continues to be Team Nicki as he sits down with MTV’s B. Dot to discuss how Nicki Minaj “changed the game for women.”

“Honestly, I don’t think Nicki gets the credit she deserves,” he said. “I come in an era when females, it was hard for ‘em…Nicki broke the cycle for females. Nicki did more than any female artist, ever. And you have a lot of great artists before Nicki Minaj, but Nicki Minaj changed the game for females.”

Birdman noted Nicki’s hard work ethic in the studio and says “only time will tell” if the black Barbie gets the credit Birdman feels she deserves.