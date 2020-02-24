Usually for the #AskingForAFriend segment, we share stories and questions that people ask us. Today, Lore’l opened up about something that she is going through personally, and wanted the listeners to weigh in on what she should do.

Head over to our social media pages and weigh in on the comment section!

SEE ALSO: Media Day At The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At The 2020 NAACP Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: What Do You Think Lore’l Should Do?! [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: