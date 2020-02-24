CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Headwrap Song – Money Makin’ Mondays [VIDEO]

It’s Monday so you know what that means! It’s time to get up and make that money, and Jordan has just the theme song to motivate you bright & early! Send all your pictures & videos to The Morning Hustle social media pages so we can share!

SEE ALSO: Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Puts On The Turtle Neck For His Red Table Talk [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Asking For A Friend: What Do You Think Lore’l Should Do?! [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Headwrap Song – Money Makin’ Mondays [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey Combs
Diddy and Sons Officially Announce ‘Making The Band’…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
AFROPUNK Festival - Day 2
What Has SZA’s Pissed Off?
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Reacts To Selling Out Her Vagina-Scented…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Lil Boosie Press Conference
Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close