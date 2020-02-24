Snoop Dogg will be making his way to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk.
The episode with air this Wednesday, February 26th on Facebook Watch 9a PST/12n EST.
Jada invited Snoop to the Table to discuss his comments toward Gayle King following her interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant.
In a clip that is floating around social media, Jada says to Snoop, when you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped. I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle but you were talking to me.
Snoop Dogg Sits at the Red Table With Jada Pinkett-Smith was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
