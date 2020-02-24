CLOSE
Drake Talks About Creating His New Album

Drake says he is having fun creating his latest project.

While he’s having fun, don’t expect the high volume of songs that was on Scorpion.

That album had 25 songs.

He plans to keep the next album between 10 and 16 songs.

He said it will also include different types of music and you may or may not get another Drake and Chris Brown collabo. They have songs together, its just a matter of whether the song makes the album.

