Lizzo and More Stars Stun in Standout Style at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

The stars aligned for the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday evening. The red carpet looks were on fire with Lizzo and Rihanna taking fashion to new heights.

Lizzo stunned in a custom gown by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, who is known for bold color graphics.

Rihanna looked amazing in a purple dress from Givenchy. The knee-length number had ruffles and was paired with her signature strappy heels and a unique ponytail courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams.

Angela Bassett wore a strapless green gown from Azzi & Osta and talk show host, Tamron Hall looked gorgeous in a pink Oscar de la Renta gown.

YOU ARE THE AWARD. 🗣.

Lizzo and More Stars Stun in Standout Style at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

