A Man is in the hospital after high-speed chase

A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Loveland Monday morning.

Tyree Elliott crashed on East Kemper Road after leading state troopers on a highspeed chance.

Local 12 reports that a trooper tried to pull Elliott over for going 101 mph on I-275.

Elliott refused to pull over.

Troopers told Local 12 that Elliott continued to East Kemper Road. He crossed a set of railroad tracks, lost control of the car, struck a guardrail, and overturned into a tree.

The driver was trapped in his car before first responders were able to get him out. He was then flown by medical helicopter to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Tyree had multiple warrants in Hamilton County and Kansas.

He was driving with a suspended license, and charges are currently pending.

(Source)

