Yesterday Adrien Broner went to the weigh in between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand and got arrested for ignoring he fact that he is banned from being there. According to TMZ, Adrien Broner was asked to leave because back in November he was placed on the ban list and asked to leave the premises. He has since been released.

