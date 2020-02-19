SkyStar wheel leaving The Banks in March

The SkyStar Wheel will leave The Banks this March.

The observation wheel will be removed to make room for a permanent one.

It will remain open to the public through Sunday, March 1, before the SkyStar heads to California for the Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary.

The Banks new observation wheel will be the first of its kind in the U.S. It will stand 180 feet in height and it will have a cable-supported design, according to Fox 19.

It is unknown when construction will start but when it does, it is said it will take up to nine months to build.

(Source)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: