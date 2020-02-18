Dr. Dre Drops A Kobe Bryant Tribute In The Best Way He Knows [Video]

Happy Birthday to the super producer, artist, entrepreneur and last but not least..living legend Dr. Dre! Not only has he been responsible with some of the most timeless music of our time. Lets not also forget, he’s helped groom some of the top artists of the decade like 50 Cent, Eminem & now Anderson Paak.

NBA All Star Weekend was full of excitement but one moment that really stood out was Dr. Dre’s tribute to the GOAT Kobe Bryant. The Laker legend was honored all weekend long and when they showed the Dr.Dre tribute it was simply the icing on the cake. Watch the full Kobe Bryant tribute below.

Written By: Weso Posted 21 hours ago

