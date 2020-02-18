The Wade’s have been very open in taking us on the journey as their family experience the transition of their child now known as Zaya Wade.

The family is very accepting of Zaya’s decision and are in fact learning the transisitional process along the way and despite all of the criticism, they support their daughter’s decision.

Dwayne Wade goes on Good Morning America and gives us some more insight on the world of gender identities that the family had not previously been aware of.

Check out the video below to hear what Dwayne Wade had to say:

Dwayne Wade Speaks on Gender Identities with Zaya

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 23 hours ago

